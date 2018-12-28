KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Historic repeal of 8th as Kildare votes together for Yes

Kildare voted overwhelmingly to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution on Friday, May 25, with seven out of every 10 people in the county ticking ‘yes’ at the ballot box.

There were scenes of relief and joy from Repeal campaigners at the Punchestown count centre the following day as the reality of the electoral landslide hit home.

Kildare North voted by 73.55% in favour of allowing the government to legislate for the termination of pregnancy, and Kildare South voted in favour by 70.65%.

Turnout was high in both constituencies, at 63.62% in Kildare North, where 54,571 people went to the polls, and in Kildare South, where 38,758 voted.

As more and more boxes were opened in the early stages of the count, both the Yes and No campaigners became aware of what the outcome would be.

Representatives from both sides took part in the tally. It was clear to see the previous night’s exit polls from RTE and the Irish Times were being reflected in the large bundles of Yes and the smaller bundles of No votes.

Another notable feature of the referendum count was that there was a larger number of women present than at previous referenda and other election counts.

A quick tally of the tallymen at the Kildare South count at one point revealed there were 31 women out counting, and 10 men.

By the time returning officers, Maura McIvor and Eithne Coughlan announced the official results at around 3pm and 3.30pm, it was a foregone conclusion.

The announcements prompted large cheers, hugs, back slapping. A circle of Yes campaigners clapped and raised their hands in the air.

In fact, turnout was higher than for the marriage referendum in 2015 with 9,028 more people turning out to vote in Kildare this time. The total electorate in Kildare North increased by 6,573 people, and an extra 5,542 people voted. The total electorate in Kildare South increased by 2,806, and an extra 3,486 people cast ballots.

The margin of the victory took many people by surprise. Kildare Yes campaigner Cris Pender, who was also a vocal proponent of the marriage equality referendum, reacted emotionally to the overwhelming Yes vote in the county.

Speaking at the count centre, he said: “It was amazing, it was three to four times bigger than the last referendum. Last time we had seven local teams out, this time we had 17 or 18 teams.

“I’m still a bit in shock. I was worried about the whole Trump/Brexit effect, where people would say one thing and vote in another way.

“This campaign might teach Irish people to trust each other. We have found that we are more open than we think we are . We are not that little Catholic country on the edge of Europe any more. That last stranglehold is gone.

“I did not think I would feel as emotional today as I did at the last referendum when I was standing here and my country told me that I was an equal citizen .

“Now it has told my sisters and my niece that they are equal .”

Meanwhile, as the tally results filtered in, there were few representatives remaining from the No side.

Dr Máire Nic Ghearailt from the Independent Medics Group had campaigned for a no vote.

She said while out canvassing in Kildare in the run up to the referendum, she had felt it would be a lot closer.

