It will be mild today with a little sunshine in Co. Kildare

There will be a good deal of cloud at first today but brightening up through the course of the day with some sunshine breaking through. Apart from some patchy rain or drizzle it will stay dry. According to Met Eireann highest temperatures will be of 7 to 12 degrees, mildest on south coasts, in light southerly or variable breezes.

Tonight will start mainly dry but some rain will develop in the west and north. Temperatures will rise to 10 or 11 degrees early in the night. It will become breezy as well with moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong on northwest coasts.

Saturday will continue mostly dry with just a little rain, mainly in the west and north again. The fresh southwest winds will ease during the morning. Temperatures will remain the same, around 10 or 11 degrees for the whole day.