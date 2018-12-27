Lorry driver fined for causing four-vehicle accident in Kildare

A lorry driver whose action led to a four vehicle collision at Barberstown, Maynooth, on April 12, 2017, was fined €750 for driving without due care and attention at Kilcock District Court on December 18.

Damien Lydon (45), of Kilcarty, Dunsany, Meath, who had no previous convictions, hit a vehicle in front of him, which hit another which, in turn, hit a third car. There were no injuries.

David Powderly, solicitor, for Mr Lydon, said his client thought the car in front of him at a roundabout was going to move but it did not move while he (Lydon) did.