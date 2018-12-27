Men took metal from skip ‘by mistake’, Kildare court heard

Two men who made what their barrister described as “an honest mistake” were given the benefit of the Probation Act after they were charged with taking metal from a skip in the Maynooth Business Park on June 24, 2017.

John McDonagh (21), of 12 Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, and Paddy McDonagh (22), of 14 Oldcastle Road, Clondalkin, did not have permission to take the metal (which was valued at €320), Kilcock District Court was told on December 18.

Gardai spotted a number of males taking the material from the skip and putting it in a lorry.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that both McDonaghs, neither of whom had previous convictions, were very cooperative with Gardai.