Naas barber volunteers skills to homeless people

Gareth Sourke, a barber who recently set up one of the newest businesses in Naas, has lent a hand to help some homeless people in Dublin.

An old school friend of his from Eadestown is a regular visitor to the city centre to help the less well off; travelling up once a month to help feed homeless people and to talk to them.

Gareth took time out from the busiest time of the year to cut the hair of a number of people in need — overcoming the fact that that he couldn’t use his normal equipment by bringing a fold up stool and a battery-operated clippers.

The Naas man is not part of any group that works in any official capacity with the homeless but he is part of a group of friends helping out.

“Basically Gareth offered to go up some night before Christmas to help with making the homeless people feel a little better. He cut hair for more than 10 people and it was a huge success, and it’s something we are looking into doing on a monthly basis,” said friend Paul Quigley, who is involved with Gareth in the Hawk & Blade men’s hair enterprise which opened at South Main Street this year.

Meanwhile, homeless charities have say that the number of homeless people continues to rise. Official government figures indicate that 10,000 people will be homeless this Christmas. This includes almost 4,000 children who are availing of emergency accommodation such as hotels or B&Bs.

SEE ALSO: Death of well known Naas teacher