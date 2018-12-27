Kildare TD confirms extra bus services for Kilcock commuters in 2019

There will be extra Bus Eireann for Kilcock commuters in 2019, according to Kildare TD Frank O’Rourke.

“From 13th January 2019, the following two new Monday to Friday services will be introduced on Route 115C. A new morning service; 06:00hrs Ex Mullingar via Kilucan, Raharney, Ballivor, Summerhill, Kilcock to Dublin – this service will depart Kilcock at 07.18hrs”, said Deputy O'Rourke.

“Additionally, there will be an outbound additional service at 18.00hrs Ex. Dublin via Kilcock, Summerhill, Ballivor, Raharney, Kilucan to Mullingar.”

“We are incrementally improving the public transport services for Kilcock commuters. We now have a Park and Ride in Kilcock. We need to improve the frequency and capacity of service for our rail commuters and provide further capacity and service improvements on the 115 service.”

“I will continue to fight for improved public transport services for Kilcock and Kildare commuters. We need an improved service on the 120 servicing Clane and Straffan. I am delighted that the National Transport Authority is now considering my proposal to provide a loop bus services, linking Straffan, Ardclough, Maynooth and Celbridge, Tallaght and Maynooth.” Concluded Deputy O’Rourke.

