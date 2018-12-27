Local Kildare roads being used as ‘rat runs’ for motorway roadworks

Traffic calming measures are needed in locations used as ‘rat runs’ for motorway roadworks.

That’s according to Cllr Suzane Doyle, who raised a motion at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on December 19.

Cllr Doyle said Kildare County Council should work with the National Transport Authority to seek a dedicated fund for traffic calming measures in locations used as access routes for the motorway.

“Ultimately the county is carrying an extra burden on road services through traffic, which in large part is generating revenue streams through rates and levies in the capital. This needs to be equalised in order to provide adequate services”, she said.

A report issued by Kildare County Council said;

“The main contributor to traffic diverting to local roads within the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District is related to the current M7 motorway upgrade and Sallins bypass construction.

“The traffic diversions relate to lack of capacity on the national road system and hence traffic is diverting off the motorway.

“It is anticipated that the M7 upgrade works will be completed by April 2019 and that the Sallins By Pass will be completed by the end of 2019.”

KCC said the NTA have no role in this particular matter, but the Roads Department will discuss the issue with the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport in the New Year.

SEE ALSO: Kildare couple celebrating birth of Christmas baby