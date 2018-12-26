Death of well known Naas teacher took place today

The death has taken place of Michael McCarthy, one of the longest serving teachers in Naas.

Mr. McCarthy lived at Millbrook Villas, Naas, and was a former múinteoir at the St. Corban’s boys primary school.

He passed away earlier today.

He taught generations of boys from the Naas area and was well known for fostering a broad knowledge in his young charges, from gardening to sport. A native of Kerry he loved all things Irish from the language to Gaelic games and set dancing and he also had an interest in horseracing, attending the famed Cheltenham meeting.

In 2004, Olympic Games showjumping gold medal winner Cian O’Connor told the Irish Times Mr. McCarthy was his favourite teacher and “had the class interested in everything, from raising money for cancer research to gardening, and even cooking. I learned a lot from him, about a lot of topics.”

Mr. McCarthy was predeceased by wife Kitty and son Gearóid, who died tragically in a motorbike accident.

He will be reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal takes place on Saturday to arrive at the parish Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Road, Naas for 10am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.