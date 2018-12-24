No snow or frost for Christmas or New Year in Co. Kildare

County Kildare will be beset by some boring weather conditions thorough Christmas and into 2019.

Met Eireann says tonight will be misty and mostly cloudy overnight, with just a few clear spells. Some patches of drizzle and fog about, with some poor visibility, but most places dry. Generally mild; with minima of 6 to 9 C., but a little lower over Ulster early on. Light to moderate, south to southeasterly breezes will be fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day will be breezy, with a lot of dry, if rather cloudy weather, but some bright or short sunny spells will develop here and there. Some scattered patches of mist, drizzle and fog about also, especially on hills and southern coasts. Top temperatures of 10 to 12 C. Moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, will be locally strong on the Atlantic Seaboard.

Christmas night will be mild and mostly cloudy with patches of mist, fog and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

St Stephen's Day will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. There may be a little drizzle along the south coast. There'll be a few bright or sunny spells also. Highest temperatures of 9 to12 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday will continue mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in places a few bright intervals. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light variable breezes.

On Friday, rain will develop in the west during the morning and will spread eastwards to all areas. Amounts will be fairly small. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Next weekend will continue mostly cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.