Have your say! Who is Kildare's All Time Great?

It looks set to be one of the hot topics over the Christmas dinner tables of Kildare this year - who would you say is Kildare's All Time Great? We have already had a number of suggestions from the public so we reckon this is going to be one of the most hotly contested votes ever!

LeinsterLeader.ie has launched a search for the All Time Greatest Kildare person, a person who has transformed local life and made a huge difference to the lives of local people. Their finest hour could have been on the sports field, or in business, or through community endeavour, entertainment or something else entirely. We want to compile a shortlist of your nominations and early next year we will hold give people a chance to vote for who they think should win the accolade of Kildare's All Time Great. We want suggestions from right across the community and the generations, either historical or modern day.



How to enter your suggestions

Send us a message on either on Facebook or Twitter #KildareATG or email us at editor@leinsterleader.ie before December 31and we will select a shortlist of 16 candidates.

LeinsterLeader.ie will run off a series of match polls – drawn by independent observers – and from the initial list of 16 candidates, we will reduce that down to 8 quarter finalists, 4 semi finalists and finally the grand final – to find out who you believe should be crowned Kildare's All Time Great.

The final list and initial draw for matches will take place in mid January 2019. Full details will be covered on LeinsterLeader.ie and in paper from Wednesday Jan 23.