St. Stephen's day fundraiser for Kildare man Mick Mullan battling cancer for third time

A special fundraiser is taking place on St Stephen’s Day, December 26, in aid of the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund.

Michael (Mick) Mullan from Eadestown is battling cancer for the third time, and is currently receiving treatment in the US.

Members of Eadestown GAA, Kill GAA, Naas GAA, Naas Rugby Club and Two Mile House GAA will be taking part in the Gaelic Football blitz at Naas Rugby Club to raise funds.

Numerous events have been organised to support Mick Mullan, including a charity fun run in July and golf classic in September.

Mick is receiving treatment at the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute in the US.

