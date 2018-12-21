Kildare legal profession honours late colleagues

Portraits of the late Judge Grainne O'Neill, who passed away in May of this year, and solicitor, Ann Nowlan, who died in September 2014, have been unveiled at Naas Courthouse.

On December 20, the Kildare Solicitors Bar Association arranged the special memorial event in honour of the two women.

The portraits were unveiled by Terry O'Neill, Grainne O'Neill's father and Tom Smith, Ann Nowlan's husband.

Both thanked everyone for the gesture.

Mr O'Neill said his daughter's death had left a “big hole” in our lives.

The portraits will be hung in the Practitioners’ room at t Naas Courthouse.

Among the attendance were Judge Leonie Reynolds, President of the Circuit Court, Judge Raymond Groarke, Circuit Court and District Court judges, solicitors, barristers and Court Service staff.

Grainne O'Neill brother, Olaf and her sister, Fiona, also attended.

Helen Coughlan, President of the Kildare Solicitors Bar Association (KSBA), welcomed the families of the two women. Of the portraits, she said: “There is something very comforting to know that the ladies will be keeping an eye on us and hopefully with us in spirit when a joke is cracked.”

Ms Coughlan said the response to the initiative has been “phenomenal.”

The portraits are by artist Debbie Chapman “who took on the commission with incredible sensitivity and enthusiasm.”

Ms Coughlan quoted from Kildare organ donation advocate, Orla Tinsley, who said, quoting the Achilles from The Odyssey: “When loved ones die, you have to live on their behalf. See things through their eyes. Be thankful that you can do the things they cannot and also feel the sadness of it.”

Ms Coughlan said Ann and Grainne would “get a great kick out of all of us drinking wine in the lobby of the courthouse.” She thanked a wide number of people including the Kildare and West Wicklow Collaborative Group who helped the KSBA.

Other speakers included Karen O'Brien, State Solicitor, Sharon Murphy, and County Registrar, Eithne Coughlan, who recalled her friend, Eugenia Murray, who passed away a few years ago.

Also barrister and Kilcullen native, Vincent Nolan, and Blessington based solicitor, Peter Doyle, who spoke of the “kindness and selflessness” of both women.

Vincent Nolan said that Ann Nowlan “feared nothing and respected everything.”

Ms Murphy spoke of the strength, honour, love and loyalty of both women who were unique in their personalities.