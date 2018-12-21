Concern over Naas houses plan

Concerns have been raised about a new residential development planned for Kilcullen road, Naas.

Ardstone, a Dublin-based independently owned private development company, is seeking permission to build 125 residential units including a four storey apartment block near Broadfield View.

Naas councillors were briefed by Kildare County Council on the proposal which will be decided by An Bord Pleanala.

Residents have expressed concern about the development citing traffic issues on the congested Kilcullen Road as well as a concern about the number of dwellings and the inadequacy of public transport links.

The application to build the homes was made to An Bord Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development initiative. This was introduced in July 2017 for housing developments of more than 100 residential units .

It means the application goes directly to an Bord Pleanala, the planning appeals board, rather than the local authority.

Kildare County Council is obliged to compile a report on the plan by mid-January.

KCC expects there may be objections to any plan to create a walkway through Broadfield View from the development, though the new development will be serviced by a new and separate road.

KCC has also indicated that the residents will be contacted about any walkway.

KCC believes that a creche should be part of the development but the developer is arguing that there is sufficient creche capacity in the area.

Cllr. Rob Power said said KCC would prefer a smaller number of hoses and said the transport links to the area are “not great.” He described the site as peripheral to the town and said ABP needs to address transport and car parking issues.

Cllr. Carmel Kelly said the these density levels should be closer to Naas town and she also pointed out that land zoned for agricultural use is situated closer to Naas than this site adding “we seem to be jumping.”

She is also worried about the ability of schools to cope with the increasing population.

Cllr. Seamie Moore he was concerned that developers may claim there is an adequate number of creches and in fact there may be a shortage if this argument is repeatedly put forward.