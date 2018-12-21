Kildare County Council agrees to uncoffined burials

Kildare County Council is to provide for what are described as “uncoffined burials” in its Council run cemeteries.

The Council has agreed new bye laws for the county's cemeteries.

Council executive, Liam Dunne, said that seven submissions were received following the publication of draft bye laws in June of this year.

Among the submissions was one from the Health Service Executive asking that the bye laws allow for “uncoffined burials” at cemeteries.

SEE ALSO: Kildare to get new 1000 pupil secondary school for Curragh Post Primary

At its December 17 monthly meeting, the Council agreed to the bye laws.

Mr Dunne said they have not had countywide bye laws before.

Cllr Ide Cussen said she still had concerns over a section (19.2) of the bye laws stating that only people with “established links” to an area can be buried in a cemetery.

She said there were a lot of new families, including her own which was in Kildare for 30 years.

Among other things, the Council has also banned drinking of alcohol.

It has also banned dogs except for guide dogs.

There are a number of offences for which fixed penalty notices may be given.