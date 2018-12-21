It'll be wet today and there's little chance of a white Christmas in Co. Kildare

It will be misty and mostly cloudy today, with patches of drizzle and fog this morning and just a few bright spells. Met Eireann says it will be windy and blustery over south Munster and south Leinster, with strong and gusty southwest winds, but less windy elsewhere. Rain will become more widespread this afternoon and persistent in places. Top temperatures of 6 to 11 C.

It misty and mostly cloudy early tonight, with some further rain and fog. But drier later, with a few clear spells in places and just scattered showers. Breezy, with fresh and gusty southwest to westerly winds. Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C.

Christmas Day will be mild mild, with highs of 11 to 13 C., in moderate to fresh southerly breezes. Some bright or short sunny spells, but cloudy, misty periods too, with well scattered patches of drizzle and fog about. Later in the day, some persistent rain is due to push into Atlantic coastal areas. Mild and misty overnight, with patches of drizzle and fog about and also some persistent rain in west and northwest coastal areas. Lows of 9 or 10 C. in moderate southwest breezes.