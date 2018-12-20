Pedestrian crossing for Kill village today

A temporary pedestrian controlled crossing will be put in place in Kill today at the Dew Drop Inn, where dropped kerbs are in place at the existing uncontrolled crossing point.

Labour general election candidate Emmet said the provision of the crossing is a victory for the 'Crossing for Kill Group' who campaigned following an accident involving a school child on October 18.

