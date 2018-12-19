Theft from Woodies in Naas

Gardaí in Naas are investigating the theft of drills from Woodies in Naas.

On Thursday last, December 13, 10:50am a male entered the store on the Monread Road.

The man picked up three Black and Decker drills in boxes, and left the shop without paying.

Gardaí say the drills are worth €60 each.

Anyone with information can contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.

