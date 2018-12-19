Group of men raid Kildare Spar shop

Gardaí in Leixlip are appealing for information after a Spar store was targeted by thieves.

On Monday last, December 17, at approximately 8pm, 2-3 males entered the store room of Spar Glen Easton. Gardai say almost €1,000 worth of items taken.

The men parked a Ford Transit van with an English Registration plate at the back of the wall, and came over that wall.

The males are described as in their late 20’s with strong Dublin accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip gardaí on (01) 666 7800.

