Some bright weather for Co. Kildare today but the rain returns

Some bright or sunny spells today - best in eastern areas this morning, but blustery showers also. These will become fairly widespread. Many will be heavy, especially in the western half of the country, where some will be prolonged, with a chance of hail or thunder. Top temperatures of 7 to 10 C. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will be strong at times on the west and southwest coasts.

Met Eireann says it will be cool and breezy tonight, with clear spells and showers. Some heavy and of hail in parts of the southwest and west. The best of the clear spells will be in more eastern areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 C., in fresh southwest winds.