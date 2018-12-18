Drier weather on the way to County Kildare

Heavy rain and fresh winds will affect parts of the east for a time yet with spot flooding. However the rain will clear this morning and the southwesterly winds will ease, as brighter conditions further west, extend to all areas through the day. Some scattered showers following too though. Feeling cool, with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

There will be scattered showers with clear spells tonight, says Met Eireann. The showers will become heavy and frequent later in the west but there will be a lot of dry weather elsewhere. Southwest winds will be moderate to fresh in the east, but fresh or strong in western parts and very blustery near the coast. Cold, with lowest temperatures of 3 and 5 degrees Celsius, with perhaps a touch of ground frost locally for a time in the east.