County Kildare will have a dry day today

This morning will start mostly dry with a few bright spells in the east. However, it will be cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards during the morning and early afternoon. Later in the evening, according to Met Eireann, the rain will turn persistent and heavy in the west with the risk of spot flooding. Southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty but during the afternoon winds will increase strong with gales developing near Atlantic coasts. Afternoon temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees.

Tonight rain will turn heavy in the west and slowly spread eastwards with the risk of spot flooding. South to southeast winds will increase further to reach gale force on all coasts. Later in the night winds will veer southwest and moderate over the western half of the country. It will be relatively mild overnight with temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.