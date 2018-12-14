Sallins residents demonstrate for safer roads

If the protest march through Sallins this evening was intended to slow the traffic, they may as well have stayed at home.

Not long before the marchers set out from Castlefen on the Clane road, the vehicles headed towards Naas had ground to a virtual standstill all the way out to that point and all by themselves.

The traffic was making the residents point.

At least 22,000 vehicles pass through the town every day and at times , like early evening on a Friday, its progress is painfully slow.

About 300 people, many of them parents with children, walked from Castlefen to the Supervalu/Waterways exit and back again.

It was organised by the Sallins Community Council as well as politicians James Lawless TD and Cllr. Carmel Kelly, who’ve lobbied Kildare County Council for enhanced road safety measures for pedestrians.

The turnout was less than the number who walked in memory of Dane Loakman - who died in an accident near his Castlefen home a year ago - on November 24.

But the elements weren’t encouraging.

A stiff south westerly wind carried shards of icy rain into the faces of the residents at a fair rate.

Kildare County Council have announced plans including new and larger signs at the entrance to Sallins from Clane to slow traffic.

But SCC chairman Fergus Carpenter believes more is needed.

He said: “The wide, open, straight (Clane) road is lethal to cross and must be made safer by slowing cars down – not asking them to slow down with signs, but forcing them to slow down by narrowing the road and with speed bumps or cushions. The promised new road signs, while welcome, go nowhere near far enough.”

Mr. Carpenter also wants the Naas councillors to set aside money from Local Property Tax to fund some of these measures. Councillors have control over how some of this money is spent.