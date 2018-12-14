Deaths in Co. Kildare - December 14, 2018

Sarbajit (Saab) Guha, Killeaney, Maynooth

December 13. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, children Sheena, Neill, Eoin & Shaunta, sons-in-law Liam & Peter, daughter-in-law Sinead, 6 grandchildren & family in India. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 11am Funeral Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland.

Aeneas Higgins, Leixlip / Connemara, Galway / Bray, Wicklow

December 12. Suddenly. Beloved husband of the late Susan and much loved dad of Lorraine and Crevan, cherished granddad to Robert, Daniel, Donnacha and Oisín. Aeneas will be sadly missed and forever loved by his son, daughter, grandchildren, brother Michael, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Richard, sisters-in-law Mary and Maureen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’ clock in The Church of Our lady’s Nativity, Leixlip followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Clondalkin on 01 4574455.Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’ clock in The Church of Our lady’s Nativity, Leixlip followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Clondalkin on 01 4574455.

Sean Murphy, Blacktrench, Naas

December 13. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Paud and Frankie, sister Mary, brother-in-law Martin,sister in law Joan, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, Caragh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery. House private.