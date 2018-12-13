Kildare ICA Federation celebrates Christmas at Millicent

Kildare Federation ICA celebrated the end of a very successful year with representatives of the county’s many guilds coming together to enjoy a beautiful Christmas lunch on Saturday, December 8 in Millicent Golf Club, Clane.

Well known Clane local and Kildare Federation ICA President, Nellie Dillon (Clane ICA Guild), welcomed members from Co Kildare Guilds to the lunch which began with a mulled wine reception.

The Mayor of Clane, Dessie Marron, was a special guest at the event and entertained the audience with a repertoire of songs old and new, as did Kildare Federation ICA Secretary, Evelyn McKee.

The lunch was organised by the President Nellie Dillon, Evelyn McKee (Prosperous ICA Guild) and the Kildare Federation committee.

Members enjoyed a three-course meal with soup, a choice of fish or traditional turkey fare, followed by raspberry roulade or lemon cheesecake.

Musician Richie Hayden, provided the music which brought everyone to the floor.

Kildare Federation spokesperson, Trish Whelan, summed up the day: “It was the getting together of the members and the renewing of friendships that made the day so special and rewarding. Making friends is so important in our daily lives, and the Kildare ICA Federation would welcome new members, of all ages, to its guilds ”

A presentation of a bouquet of flowers was made by Suncroft ICA Guild President Eileen Bateson to local member Peg Kelly who was celebrating her 80th birthday on the day.