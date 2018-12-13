Kildare man Ray D'Arcy is RTÉ's second highest earner

Kildare town native Ray D’Arcy was RTÉ’s second highest earner in 2016, figures disclosed by the State broadcaster have revealed.

The Kildare man earned €450,000 for presenting his Saturday night chat show and his daily afternoon radio programme.

D’Arcy rejoined RTÉ from Today FM in 2014. His 2016 earnings include a €50,000 increase on his pay packet for the previous year. He is a contractor with the station, rather than an employee, and is paid through is company What Next Productions.

RTÉ’s highest earner for 2016 was Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy. Joe Duffy, Sean O’Rourke and Marian Finucane round out the top five list of its highest paid presenters.