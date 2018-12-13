Road safety march takes place in Sallins on Friday

A road safety group, which is part of the Sallins Community Council, has organised another March for this Friday December 14 at 4 pm.

SCC chairman Fergus Carpenter says It’s part of a campaign of protest “at the inadequacy of the response from KCC so far” (to requests for enhanced road safety measures mainly aimed at reducing speeding).

While welcoming the promised signage and removal of parking spaces at the dangerous Osberstown Court junction, they say much more is needed to slow traffic down coming through the village. The march will follow the same route as the silent walk on November 24 November- starting in Castlefen, proceeding to the Waterways and back.

