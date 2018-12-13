Deaths in Co. Kildare - December 13, 2018

Rev. Fr. Louis (Michael) O'Halloran O.P, Dominican Retreat Centre, Ennismore, Montenotte, Cork / Newbridge, Kildare

December12. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the excellent care of the nurses and staff at Glendonagh Nursing Home, Dungourney, Co. Cork. Rev. Fr. Louis O.P (Michael), brother of Ferdie, Brendan, Rita (Murphy) and the late Bernadette, Louis and Celine (Lynch) and brother-in-law of the late Claire, Donal and Michael.

Sadly missed by his Dominican Community, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Cathleen and Bernice, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reception prayers at 3.00pm on Thursday afternoon in St. Mary’s Church, Popes Quay. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Friday. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Tory Top Road.