New median house prices in Kildare town of Celbridge exceed €400,000 in October

The median price of a new house in the W23 Celbridge Eircode area has now exceeded the €400,000 price tag, according to new house prices from the Central Statistics Office Residential Property Price Index out on December 11.

Overall residential property prices increased by 8.4% nationally in the year to October.

While the smallest prices regional price rise was recorded in the Mid-East at 8.3% there are differences within and between counties.

In October, the median price - above which and below which half of all houses in the list are sold- of a new house in the W23 Celbridge Eircode area was €409,999, up 18% from the equivalent figure of €348,100 in October 2017. Sixteen were sold last month and 24 in October 2017.

The median price of an existing or house in Celbridge was €305,000, 3.9% higher than the price a year earlier and 9% higher than the October 2016 price tag of €280,500.

The median price of new house in the W91 Naas was €339,999 compared to €264,000 for an existing house in October last.

The new and existing (in brackets) median prices for other area were: R51 Kildare: €274,999 (€190,000); W34 Monasterevin: €269,999 (€140,000); R14 Athy: non new houses but existing was €175,000; R56 Curragh: no new houses but €220,000 for existing houses; W12 Newbridge: no new sale and €240,500 for existing houses.

In the R45 Edenderry area, the median price of ten sales of existing houses was €160,000 last October, up from €130,000 for ten sales in October 2017