Rathangan school delivers Blue Bag Appeal donations to Kildare and Dublin homeless services

The students at Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin were overwhelmed by the response to their recent Blue Bag Appeal for the homeless.

A total of €1,755 was raised, which was converted into Dunnes Stores and Penney’s vouchers. As well as cash donations, parents and the local community also donated a huge amount of clothing, toiletries and food stuff.

Parents Association member of the Rathangan school, Alison McCormack was thrilled with the response.

“The students and the principal, Mr Paul Murphy were overwhelmed with the response. It was fantastic the way the community rallied behind the students and the school,” she said.

The class of 2A2 drove the initiative forward with support from the whole school.

Alison explained how the parents dropped off a jeep full of food stuff and vouchers to the Dining Room foodbank in Newbridge last week.

Alison, Francis Hackett and John O’Rourke also brought a van load of donations up to Inner City Helping the Homeless, and the students also gave donations to another foodbank in Athy.

She explained how the students of 2A2 will be brought up to the charity’s headquarters to get first hand experience of the Dublin group’s work on the ground.

“Inner City Helping the Homeless will also be coming down to visit the school to give a talk to all the students and we will be inviting the parents as well,” added Alison.

She said the principal was hoping to look at doing a big project like this every year with a different class leading the way.

Alison thanked everybody who supported the project and all those who gave donations to the Blue Bag Appeal.

PICTURED ABOVE: Árdscoil Rath Íomgháin students with principal, Paul Murphy and Ali McCormack and Trish Menehan of the Parents Council pictured organising the ‘Blue Bag Appeal’ 2018