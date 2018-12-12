Deaths in Co. Kildare - December 12, 2018.

Kay (Kathleen) Carrick (née Kyne), Lakelands, Naas, / Caherlistrane, Galway

December 11. Beloved wife of the late John A. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Siobhán, sons Paul and Kieran, daughters-in-law Mary and Maeve, sister Mary, son-in-law Christy, grandchildren Shauna, Michaela, Andrea, James, Mark and Paul, sister-in-law Sr. Bríd, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 4pm with Removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm in Renville Cemetery, Oranmore, Co. Galway.

Angela Carroll (née Dunne), Bishopsland, Ballymore Eustace

December 11. Loving wife of Tom and dear mother of Ann, Mary and Paul. Will be dearly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Wednesday from 4.0’c to 7.0’c. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.0’c Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

Mildred Cotter, (née McCrossan), Springmount, Dungarvan, Waterford/ Athy

December 11. peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Francis Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Dermot, brother Kieran and sister-in-law Jo. Millie will be sadly missed by her brothers, Ray and Oliver, her sister-in-law Betty, her nieces and nephews; Geraldine, Eugene, Celine, Tina, David and Olivia and their partners. She will also be missed by her grandnephews and grandnieces; Ciarán, Patrick, Anthea, Rory, Roisin, Jack and Joe, and her great grandnephews, Patrick and Setanta, extended family and friends. Reposing at Dungarvan Community Hospital on Wednesday 12th December from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 13th December at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Old Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Stephen Fee, Stoneyhill, Derryheeley, Brookeborough, Fermanagh / Leixlip

December 10. Died tragically in Dublin as the result of an accident. Loving son of Monica and the late James-Joseph R.I.P. Brother of John, Anna (Connolly), Eileen (Daniel) and predeceased by his brother James R.I.P. His remains will repose at the family home until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30a.m. to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Will be sadly missed by his mother, brother, sisters, brother-in-law Graham, nephew Jamie, nieces Tara, Aisling, Roisin, his Aunt Gertie Fee, cousins, a large circle of family and friends. House private on Thursday morning please.

Ann Madden (née Delaney), Ballyfair, Curragh

December 10. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Brian, daughter Marie, brothers John, Richard and Frank, sisters Kate and Ita, uncle Willie, son-in-law Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday 12th December from 4 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday at 11 o'clock to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation Box in Church.

Maurice Tilbrook, Millicent, Sallins

December 10. Peacefully in his sleep, at Naas General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Betty, Much loved father of Simon & Sarah, grandfather of Sean & Ellie, father-in-law of Jane, brother of Betty & friends of many. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday from 6-7pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of St. Michael & All Angels, Millicent for 11am funeral service, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.