Wet and windy weather on the way to Co. Kildare

Met Eireann is predicting dull and drizzly weather in eastern coastal counties and east Ulster. Cold elsewhere, with some mist and dense fog, which will clear gradually, with some hazy sunshine developing. Breezy, wet weather will develop along the southwest and west coasts towards evening. Top temperatures 7 to 9 C., generally, but a degree or two lower where fog is slow to clear. Moderate to fresh southeast winds will strengthen further this evening.

Some dry spells in places early tonight, but it will become windy and wet in all areas, with strong to gale force and gusty south to southeast winds developing. County Kildare however is nto included in a weather warning for raind and gales whihc is in force until 8pm.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially in southern coastal counties, where some spot flooding is likely. Some hill and coastal fog also. Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C.