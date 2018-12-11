Kildare man fined €2,000 for threatening traffic warden with golf club

A 34-year-old Maynooth man who accused a Kildare County Council traffic warden of being racist has been fined a total of €2,000 for threatening behaviour.

On October 16, Fidel Kazimire, of 64 Newtown Court, Maynooth, was convicted of threatening former traffic warden, John Paul Casey, and of intimidating him with a golf club and “threatening to kill” him. The incidents happened after Mr Kazimire stopped to let his children out of his car at Convent Lane, Maynooth, just after 9am on November 28, 2017.

Judge Desmond Zaidan had adjourned the matter for a Probation Services report.

At the December 4 sitting , David Powderly, solicitor for Mr Kazimire, said that the report on his client, who had apologised for the incident, was “quite positive”. It said he was at “a low risk” of reoffending. His client was a native of the Congo and had applied for Irish citizenship. He had a Stamp 4 visa. He was married and had six children, all of whom have Irish passports.

Mr Kazimire told the court initially that he believed Mr Casey was harassing him. The defendant said he had complained to Kildare County Council about the incident.

Mr Casey told the court that he had left the job as it was affecting his personal life when he was out socialising.

He had denied any racist intent. On December 4, Judge Zaidan said there was no foundation for the complaint, or for a complaint made to Kildare County Council by Mr Kazimire.

Mr Powderly said his client was willing to write to the council to withdraw any complaint.