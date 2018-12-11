Alert: Gardaí warn of property rental scam emails

Gardai have issued a warning over a rental scam alert, which involves people receiving emails from an individual who claims he is a Garda.

People have reported receiving unsolicited emails from an individual claiming to be an "Inspector Andrew Cullen" of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

"No such Garda member exists, these emails are not official and appear to be part of a rental scam to deceive people into handing over deposits on properties," a garda press statement said today.

"If you have any concerns about unsolicited emails or other correspondence received from An Garda Síochána, please contact your local Garda Station to verify the authenticity of same.

"It is important to note that An Garda Síochána will never ask you for any personal or banking information through email or over the phone.

Full advice in relation to rental scams can be found on the Garda Siochana website here.