Golf club on Naas outskirts broken into

A golf club near Naas has been targeted by robbers. Killeen golf club, formerly known as Four Lakes, at Painestown, Kill, was broken into early yesterday (Mon.) morning. The intruder alarm was activated after a rear window was smashed. The till was then ripped out. Gardai believe that nothing was stolen. It's the latest in a series of burglaries at golf clubs in the area. Both the Craddockstown and Naas clubs were targeted in recent weeks.

SEE ALSO Cash and jewellery sought in Kill house burglary

SEE ALSO Naas house targeted for burglary

SEE ALSO LATEST: Man who went missing at Kildare wedding reception located