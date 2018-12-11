Deaths in Co. Kildare - December 11, 2018

Pat Holton, Kilshanroe, Kildare

December 9. Peacefully in his 90th year at his home in Kilshanroe and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia (Dempsey) and adored father of Karina, Brendan and Aidan. Greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Eileen (Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin), son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Karen and Una and much-loved grandchildren Matthew, Ciarán, Rachel and Cara. Predeceased by his brothers Willie and Thomas and sisters Mary and Anna. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful carers and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Details of funeral and removalmass to follow.

Aiden Quinn, Castleknock, Dublin / Kilcullen

December 10. Beloved husband of Laura and dear father of Niall, Aiden, Stephen and Barry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, brother Peter, sister Helen, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Wednesday evening (12th. December) from 6.00 pm until 8.00 pm. Removal to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Thursday morning (13th. December) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by burial in New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen arriving at 12.30pm approx. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Simon Community.

Pearse Whyte, Liffey Drive, Newbridge

December 9. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Former publican of The Winning Post. Sadly missed by his loving wife Barbara, sons Jeff, Rory, Philip and John, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephewsnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11:30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Friends of Naas General Hospital“. Donations box in church.

Michael John Goodwin, Mountrice Park, Monasterevin

December 8. Beloved husband of Barbara and much loved father of Claire. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Jade and Mia, extended family and friends. Prayers and service at 1pm on Thursday, December 13, in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Cremation thereafter. No flowers please. Donations if desired to a local animal charity.

Mamie Hanlon (née Kenny), Narraghmore

December 8. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Wife of the late Tommy Hanlon, mother to the late Anne and sister of the late Birdie, Ned, John Joe and Chrissie. Sadly missed by Gemma and Aine, niece Tessie, nephews Anthony and Billy, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 5pm on Monday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.