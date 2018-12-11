A dry start for Co. Kildare but it will rain later

Tuesday will begin mostly cloudy and mild, with just a few spots of drizzle, mainly appearing along south and east coasts. However Met Eireann says a spell of persistent rain will move into Munster and Connacht during the afternoon, turning heavier here towards dusk. The band of rain will slowly push into other areas later this evening, whilst a clearance will develop in southwest areas. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius. Southeast winds will freshen, backing westerly later in the day and easing.

Many areas will be wet early tonight as rain extends northeastwards. Staying wet for much of the night in the north and east, though the rain will gradually ease off. Whilst a clearance will develop in other areas, mist will thicken into dense fog in parts; and where skies clear, frost will set in. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 6 degrees Celsius, in near calm.