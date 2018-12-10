Kildare court remands man for stealing €139 of steak

A man charged with stealing €139 of fillet steaks has agreed to a seven-day remand in custody at Kilcock District Court.

Before Kilcock District Court on December 4 was Saulius Barsauskas (46), of no fixed address who is charged with stealing the steaks from SuperValu in Maynooth on November 26 last.

The court was told that he had 15 previous convictions, including two for theft and one for selling illegal drugs, for which he received a six month sentence.

The court was told he had come to Ireland to look for a job that did not materialise. It also heard he had a heroin and alcohol problem.