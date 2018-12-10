KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Apartment near Naas Town Centre on market for €165,000
Within five minute walk of town centre
Number 21 Slí na RÍogh, Kilcullen Road, Naas
Number 21 Slí na RÍogh, Kilcullen Road, Naas is a superb 1 bed first floor apartment of immense appeal extending to approximately 59.87sq.m.
The apartment is located within a secured gated development and is a 5 minute-walk to Naas town centre.
The property comprises a large open plan living space with a kitchen, main bathroom and bedroom leading off from it.
There are many unique features such as large open living space, dual aspect windows, laminate floors, shaker kitchen to list but a few.
This unique property is located within close proximity to Naas town centre and the M7 road. It has a generously proportioned living area and is in immaculate condition.
The guide price is €165,000.
Viewing is strictly by appointment and highly recommended through Edward Cummins at Coonan Property on 01 628 6726.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on