Deaths in Co. Kildare - December 10, 2018

Michael John Goodwin, Mountrice Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

December 8. Funeral Arrangements Later

Mamie Hanlon (née Kenny), Narraghmore, Kildare

December 8. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Wife of the late Tommy Hanlon, mother to the late Anne and sister of the late Birdie, Ned, John Joe and Chrissie. Sadly missed by Gemma and Aine, niece Tessie, nephews Anthony and Billy, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 5pm on Monday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena (Phil) O'Donnell (née Hand), Calverstown, Kilcullen / Graiguecullen, Carlow

December 7. Philomena (Phil) O'Donnell (née Hand), Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare and late of Graiguecullen, Co Carlow. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick O'Donnell, Cloughmore, Achill Island, Co.Mayo. She will be sadly missed by her loving Nieces and Nephews, Nieces and Nephews-in-law, Grandnieces and Nephews and Great Grandnieces and Nephews and a wide circle of friends and neighbours around Calverstown and Kilcullen where she was an active member of the church choir for many years. Her remains will repose at her home in Calverstown from 3pm to 8pm Sunday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigids cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church. Eircode R56VW63.

Harry (James) McGuigan, 14 Silverdale, Clara, Offaly / Newbridge

December 7. Formerly Pairc Muire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at the Midlands Regional, Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters Clare and Celine, brother Owen, sister Marie (Healy), daughter-in-law Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residance on Saturday from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church Clara for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Beetie (Bridget) Nealon (née Lyons), Corcoranstown, Newtown, Kildare

December 6. Peacefully at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Wife of her beloved Peter. Dear Mother of Mary, Tommy, Una, Margaret, Joan, Pat, and John. Also missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Phil, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Her remains were reposing at the family home in Corcoranstown, Newtown. Her remains were removed on Sunday for requiem Mass at 1 pm in Church of the Nativity, Newtown and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.