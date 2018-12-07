Community fund proposal for Kildare based credit union agm
Croi Laighean agm motion on December 12
The membership of Croi Laighean Credit Union will decide on a proposal to create a community fund in its area when it holds it agm in St Mary’s Secondary School in Edenderry this Wednesday evening, December 12 (7.30pm).
The motion proposes that €2 be deducted from each adult member’s savings and used as a community fund in the common bond.
This includes Clane, Edenderry and Leixlip, whose credit union transferred into Croi Laighean after a special general meeting last March.
At that point the combined membership total was around 35,700.
Croi Laighean has reported to members a surplus of €838,406 for the year ending September 30 last, down from €1,009,610 the previous year.
Income grew from €3.5m to €4.8m but costs grew from €2.49m to €3.96m. Assets were €196.79m last September 30.
