Community fund proposal for Kildare based credit union agm

The membership of Croi Laighean Credit Union will decide on a proposal to create a community fund in its area when it holds it agm in St Mary’s Secondary School in Edenderry this Wednesday evening, December 12 (7.30pm).

The motion proposes that €2 be deducted from each adult member’s savings and used as a community fund in the common bond.

This includes Clane, Edenderry and Leixlip, whose credit union transferred into Croi Laighean after a special general meeting last March.

At that point the combined membership total was around 35,700.

Croi Laighean has reported to members a surplus of €838,406 for the year ending September 30 last, down from €1,009,610 the previous year.

Income grew from €3.5m to €4.8m but costs grew from €2.49m to €3.96m. Assets were €196.79m last September 30.