Annual Naas art group exhibition is now on

The 37th annual art exhibition of the Naas Art Group runs from December 6 until December 16.

It’s open daily from 10am to 6pm and admission is free. It’s taking place at the Atrium, Johns Lane, next to Eddie Rockets off main street Naas.

The exhibition was launched by professional artist Donal Murray.

The Naas art group was founded in 1981 to encourage local artists to produce high quality artworks.

The annual exhibition allows artists to showcase their work.

The group has many dedicated supporters from Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin who attend the exhibition annually. Groups from the Irish Wheelchair Association and Enable Ireland are amongst the regular attendees .

The art group includes artists from Naas and the surrounding areas.