Kildare man tells judge he is retired from burglary

An Athy man charged with handling stolen property has told the District Court that he is now “retired” from burglary.

At Kilcock District Court last Tuesday, December 4, Joe Philips with an address at 3 St Joseph's Terrace, Athy, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan on a charge of having a stolen mobile phone in his possession at 78 Woodstock Street, Athy, on September 13 last.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said that Mr Philips, was searched on that occasion and the phone was found on him.

Mr Philips did not deny having the phone but he told Gardai that he had bought it from another person for €200.

He had previous convictions and last month he received a seven month jail sentence, also for handling stolen property.

He had seven previous convictions in total.

Mr Philips said he had given up illegal drugs but went back on them following the tragic death of his nephew.

He went on to say: “I used to do burglary. I've given all that up. I'm retired.”

Judge Zaidan then said: “I'm sure the insurance companies are delighted.”

The judge opted to jail Mr Philips for nine months, which means that he will not serve any additional sentence to the eleven months which he received last month.

“Thanks your honour,” said Mr Philips, concluding the deliberations.