Kildare man who breached animal ban put in jail for week while awaiting report

A man who breached a ban on keeping animals at what the judge described as “a mini zoo” at his west Kildare home was remanded in custody for one week at Kilcock District Court last Tuesday, December 4.

Seamus Duffy (68), Ballykilroe, Ballinagoe, Westmeath, was convicted on January 7 2017 for offences at Clonkeen, Carbury, under animal regulations. The court had ordered him not to keep animals again.

Last October the Court sitting was told he had kept animals in an unsuitable state at Clonkeen on March 16 this year. They included geese, pheasants, goats, rabbits, ferrets, pigs and dogs.

Mr Duffy had made no reply to the charges when they were put to him in October.

At the December 4 sitting, he said, on oath, that he had allowed two others, his 37 year old son, Paul and another man to keep animals there. He said he lived in Achill most of the year. Mr Duffy said he was a self employed building contractor from 1963 to 2008 had suffered depression and lost his wife to cancer.

“Animals were always part of my life,” he said, adding that he could not stay in the house on his own. He said the animals had plenty of food and water.

Mr Duffy said the house had been burgled a lot.

Brian Larkin, Mr Duffy's solicitor, said his client “loves animals despite everything.”

The solicitor said Mr Duffy was prepared to make a €800 donation to the ISPCA.”

Judge Zaidan remanded him in custody for a week and sought a further report on the animals.