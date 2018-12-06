Another wet day for Co. Kildare

Met Eireann says it will be mostly cloudy, misty and mild at first today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Cooler drier periods increasing from the west this afternoon, with some bright or short sunny intervals developing in the northwest and north but remaining mostly cloudy elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures will be from 10 to 13 degrees celsius.

The rain will turn persistent in the southwest this evening, becoming widespread early tonight in freshening southwesterly winds. Very windy overnight with gales or strong gales developing along west and northwest coasts, accompanied by severe gusts. The rain will clear eastwards later in the night with scattered heavy and squally showers, with a risk of hail and thunder, following in from the west. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.