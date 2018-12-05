Athy man gets driving license back after 99 year ban

A man who had been banned from driving for 99 years has had his licence restored to him.

At Naas District Court on November 28, Desmond Hubbock, of 1211 Towns Park, Athy, applied for and was granted restoration of his licence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that Mr Hubbock had been disqualified at Kildare Court for 99 years on January 27, 2000, 18 years ago. The court heard that in April 2011,Mr Hubbock had been banned from driving for seven year for driving without insurance in 2009.

Gardai did not object to the restoration of the licence applied for via solicitor, Cairbre Finan. “I am coming cap in hand to the court,” said Mr Finan. The licence is restored from January 10 next year.