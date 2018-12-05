Deaths in Co. Kildare - December 5, 2018

Murtagh (Murt) O'Sullivan, Celbridge / Gorey, Wexford

December 4, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Beloved husband of the late Gene and dear father of Karen, Ronan and Ciara; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday evening (December 6.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (December 7) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private please.

Sr. Marie Therese O'Malley, Kilcock / Newport, Mayo

December 3rd 2018, peacefully in her 102nd year in the wonderfull care of the nurses and staff of Presentation Sisters, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Julia (U.S.A.), her nieces, nephews, presentation sisters and many friends. Reposing at Shalom Nursing Home Kilcock on Tuesday evening from 2pm to 6pm, with prayers at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Newport, Co. Mayo, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Newport.

Kevin Carey, Cronwellstown Hill, Kilteel / Clondalkin, Dublin

December 4. In the tender care of the staff of Mill Lane Nursing Home, Naas. Predeceased by his wife Angela, son Patrick and grandson Luke. Sadly missed by his loving daughters and sons Celina, Dermot, Marleese, Kevin and Angeline, sisters Ann and Marie, grandchildren Ben, Patrick, Ruby and George, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mill Lane Nursing Home, Sallins Road, Naas on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.