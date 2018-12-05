It will be wet across Co. Kildare today

There will be rain in all areas at first today, heaviest in Leinster and Ulster.

The persistent rain will clear slowly northeastwards by around noon with cloudy conditions and patchy rain following, says Met Eireann. This afternoon will bring longer dry periods and some bright intervals. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees with moderate easterly breezes, becoming light southerly.

Tonight will start off mainly dry and mostly cloudy with a little drizzle in places. After midnight, persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread across the country overnight along with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 10 degrees, coldest in Ulster, mildest in the south.