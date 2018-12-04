Man with 68 previous convictions jailed for €500 Naas Boots theft

A man with 68 previous convictions has been jailed for 11 months for the theft of around €500 worth of goods from the Boots store in Monread, Naas.

On June 24, 2017, Aaron Lambe, aged 20, with an address at 7 Blackhall Street, Dublin 7, took razor blades, teeth whitener and fragrances from the store.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked how he got through security and Garda Sgt Jim Kelly replied that he was identified on CCTV.

None of the property was recovered.

The court was told he was in jail on other offences.

Aisling Murphy BL, representing Mr Lambe, said he had addiction problems and initially was due for release on in October 2019.