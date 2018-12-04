There was a cold start to the day in Co. Kildare with rain later

The cold weather this morning will give way to some sunshine. However, rain will arrive on southwest coast by noon and will spread across Munster and south Leinster during the afternoon and evening. Met Eireann says the rest of the country will stay generally dry. Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, highest on south coasts. Light variable breezes will become easterly later and increase fresh to strong on Munster coasts. It will continue dry in the north for a time early tonight with frost developing there soon after dark. Rain in the south and west will spread to all areas and the frost in the north will clear. Light to moderate easterly winds will increase moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures between -1 and +3 degrees in the north and between 3 and 8 degrees elsewhere.