Possible site identified for new north Kildare school

A potential site for a new school for St Raphael’s special school in Celbridge has been identified, according to Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg.

He said that a previous site identified for the new school was deemed unsuitable some time ago but the Minister for Education has now told them that has now Department officials are working closely with officials from Kildare County Council in relation to the identification of a suitable site for the school and “that a potential site has been identified and that discussions are ongoing.”

The current school building was built in 1972.

A new school for St. Raphael's Special School was included in the Departments Capital Building Programme, 2016-2021, announced by Labour's then Education Minister Jan O'Sullivan, in November 2015.